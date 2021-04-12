Google to Shut Down the Google Purchasing App for iOS and Android

Picture : Ethan Miller ( Getty Pictures )

When you preferred buying with the Google Purchasing app on iOS or Android, you higher change over to the online model. Google is reportedly shutting down its Purchasing app in just a few weeks.

Hints that the axe was coming have been noticed by XDA Builders on Thursday through the code within the newest model of Google’s Purchasing app, which permits customers to buy throughout 1000’s of shops and purchase stuff utilizing their Google accounts. The information was later confirmed by 9to5Google, which acknowledged that the apps are going darkish however will proceed to work till June. Nonetheless, this doesn’t imply that Google Purchasing goes away. The net model and the Purchasing tab in Google Search will nonetheless be kicking.

“Inside the subsequent few weeks, we’ll not be supporting the Purchasing app,” a Google spokesperson advised 9to5Google. “All the performance the app provided customers is offered on the Purchasing tab. We’ll proceed constructing options throughout the Purchasing tab and different Google surfaces, together with the Google app, that make it simple for folks to find and store for the merchandise they love.”

The outlet reported that some customers who upgraded to model 59 of the Google Purchasing app have been getting a message informing them that the app was unavailable in current days.

“The app is unavailable proper now, however you possibly can proceed buying on buying.google.com,” the message reads.

G/O Media could get a fee

Provided that the online model is nearly similar to the app, there’s not that a lot to mourn right here, which is fairly stunning contemplating that it’s Google. I nonetheless let loose sighs of disappointment over Google Hangouts’ demise, and stay confused over which Google product is the appropriate different. (There’s a information, although).

Bummed by the Google Purchasing app information? Worry not. It’ll certainly be remembered over at Killed by Google, which thus far has a log of 227 apps, providers, and {hardware} the massive tech big has determined to drag the plug on.