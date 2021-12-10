Halo Paramount+ TV Present First Trailer: Spartans vs Covenant

The us is prepared for battle. Screenshot : Paramount+

We’ve seen the helmet. We all know who from Halo lore is exhibiting up, and what new faces will be a part of them. Now it’s time to get our first correct look because the Grasp Chief warthogs his solution to his very personal streaming collection.

As a part of the Sport Awards present this night, Paramount+ has launched the primary official trailer for Halo: The Sequence, the long-in-the-making adaptation of the long-lasting Bungie/343 Industries/Microsoft online game shooter collection. It stars Pablo Schrieber because the Xbox gaming icon John-177, higher referred to as the Grasp Chief—one of many final surviving tremendous troopers of a secretive interstellar authorities operation referred to as the Spartan-II program. The story provides a re-imagined tackle the battle between the human forces of the United Nations Area Command and the non secular alien group referred to as the Covenant, as depicted within the first three Halo video games and the prequel sport Halo: Attain.

The collection was first set to launch on Showtime, however will now seem solely on ViacomCBS’ streaming service subsequent yr. Schrieber is joined within the forged by Halo online game star Jen Taylor as the voice of Cortana, Grasp Chief’s long-time AI companion who’s linked immediately into his MJOLNIR energy armor, and Natascha McElhone as Dr. Catherine Halsey, each the neurological template for Cortana’s AI programming in addition to the lady behind the Spartan-II program.

Rounding out the forged of new and acquainted faces for Halo lore followers are Shabana Azmi as Admiral Margaret Parangosky, the top of the spy group ONI (the Workplace of Naval Intelligence), and and Bokeem Woodbine as Spartan Soren-066, a rogue washout of the Spartan program John was in. They’re joined by Bentley Kalu, Natasha Culzac, and Kate Kennedy as three new Spartan characters made for Halo: The Sequence: Vannak-134, Riz-028, and Kai-125, respectively. Right here’s a brand new poster for the collection, too:

Halo is about to stream on Paramount+ within the U.S. and worldwide markets the place the service is on the market in 2022.

