Hellbender salamander dads are cannibalizing their younger, and deforestation could also be accountable

Posted on by Micash


Child hellbender salamanders do not stand an opportunity in opposition to their fathers who’ve gone rogue and began cannibalizing their offspring.

For the previous eight years, scientists from Virginia Tech have been learning the conduct of hellbender salamanders (Cryptobranchus alleganiensis), a species of big amphibians that inhabit the frigid waters of southwestern Virginia rivers and are thought-about the biggest salamanders in North America, rising about 2 ft (0.69 meters) lengthy and weighing as much as 5 kilos (2.3 kilograms).



