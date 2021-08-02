Listed here are the primary official Pixel 6 footage and data

The Pixel 6. Discover how the underside one has an even bigger space above the digital camera block? That is the “Professional” mannequin.

Google has posted an official “sneak peek” of its upcoming Pixel 6 flagship. Contained in a tweet storm and a teaser web site, we’re lastly getting official footage and affirmation for most of the rumors which have been on the market.

First up, probably the most thrilling elements of the Pixel 6 is the inclusion of the Google “Whitechapel” SoC. That is Google’s first in-house SoC that may function the principle chip powering the telephone. It represents Google dumping Qualcomm because the SoC producer and taking a extra Apple-like vertical method to its telephone {hardware}. The chip is formally referred to as “Google Tensor,” and it is described by the corporate as “the model new chip designed by Google, custom-made for Pixel.”

“The spotlight of Tensor is that it could actually course of Google’s strongest AI and ML fashions immediately on #Pixel6. You’ll see a reworked expertise for the digital camera, speech recognition, and lots of different Pixel 6 options,” Google mentioned in its posts as we speak. “Speech recognition is one other foundational know-how the place you will note an enormous enchancment in #Pixel6. Google Tensor permits us to make huge leaps in: Voice instructions, Translation, Captioning, & Dictation.”

One other presumed profit not talked about within the thread is that the Google Tensor chip ought to enable Google to help the Pixel 6 for longer than three years. When producing an Android replace, step one is getting up to date {hardware} help from the SoC vendor. Most business operations solely help a tool for so long as the SoC producer is on board. For Qualcomm (a chip vendor), supporting a tool for longer means promoting fewer chips, so the corporate would not need to match Apple’s prolonged iPhone five- to six-year help window with a aggressive bundle. With Qualcomm out of the way in which, although, the Pixel 6 help timeline can be totally as much as Google.

Formally, the Pixel 6 will are available in two sizes, the “Pixel 6” and “Pixel 6 Professional.” Each will are available in three totally different colours, and in the event you’re wanting on the footage, Google says the “Professional” mannequin is the one with essentially the most area above the digital camera block. The Professional has three cameras, together with a 4x telephoto, whereas the bottom mannequin has two cameras (it skips out on the zoom lens). Additionally not talked about within the thread, this must be Google’s first digital camera chip improve for the reason that Pixel 2. The Pixel 2, 3, 4, and 5 all use the identical digital camera chip, with solely newer software program providing further options.

There is a Pixel 6 teaser web page up on the Google Retailer the place you’ll be able to join extra data. Google says the telephone will ship within the fall with Android 12 and the candy new color-changing UI.

