Right here’s the primary credible Microsoft Floor Duo 2 leak

The Floor Duo was one of many greatest {hardware} flops in current reminiscence, however Microsoft remains to be charging forward with a sequel to the machine, and now we now have the primary credible photos of it. The story right here is type of bizarre. We’re not truly positive the place the photographs are from (they have been uploaded to this random YouTube channel with different uncredited content material), however Home windows Central’s Zac Bowden says the photographs are legit, and since he has had an impeccable historical past of nailing Floor Duo rumors, his affirmation is sweet sufficient for us. Bowden calls the 2 gadgets proven off within the leak “near-final prototypes.”

The obvious change within the photos is a large digicam bump on the again of the machine. The bump homes three cameras, together with what seems to be like an LED flash to the best and yet one more sensor, maybe laser autofocus, slightly below the flash. The standalone fingerprint reader on the aspect is gone (Home windows Central speculates it is going to be built-in into the ability button), and the USB-C port on the underside is now centered. Sadly, we do not know what the within seems to be like but.

The Floor Duo 1 by no means had an excellent digicam answer—actually, it did not have a rear digicam in any respect. Cameras are one of many greatest thickness calls for on a cellphone physique (therefore the digicam bumps), and the Floor Duo, being one of many thinnest telephones ever made (at solely 4.8 mm thick for every half), merely did not have room for an excellent digicam. The machine solely acquired one low-quality entrance digicam, and because the cellphone was foldable, it may pull double-duty as a rear digicam, too.

Skipping out on a rear digicam for the Duo 1 wasn’t the one answer Microsoft tried, although—early prototypes confirmed a rear digicam with a corresponding divot on the opposite half of the machine, permitting the proto-Duo to have a rear digicam bump and nonetheless fold flat. This Duo 2 prototype has an enormous digicam bump however no divot on the opposite aspect, so it seems to be prefer it will not fold flat? A giant promoting level of the primary Duo was the 360 hinge and the power to make use of it in single-screen mode if you happen to needed, nevertheless it looks like that function is being compromised.

One other downside with the Duo 1 was its bizarre and out-of-date spec sheet, however lots of the machine’s technical shortcomings shall be mounted within the sequel. Home windows Central says the cellphone will ship with a contemporary SoC—the Snapdragon 888—together with NFC, one of many more unusual omissions of the Duo 1. The cellphone ought to ship someday in September or October.

Is Microsoft altering sufficient?

The Floor Duo 1 was Microsoft’s first-ever self-branded Android cellphone and the corporate’s first swing at a smartphone because the Nokia Home windows Telephone days. By all accounts, the Duo 1 was a catastrophe. In our time with it, we skilled a ton of bugs and obvious software program deficiencies, like its poor keyboard. However our huge takeaway was that the shape issue did not work. Even when folded up, the Duo 1 was considerably wider than another machine available on the market, eclipsing even traditionally big telephones just like the Nexus 6 by 10 mm, which made it uncomfortable to carry or shove right into a pocket. Android would not scale properly to ultra-wide screens (tall is okay, huge isn’t), so the cellphone did not present a lot content material.

The 2-screen design additionally wasn’t that compelling. A pill or foldable can provide comparable side-by-side app motion and in addition present the flexibleness of a single huge display screen for movies and pill apps, which is not viable on the split-screen Duo. The Duo additionally did not have a entrance display screen for notifications, which is an ordinary function on each different foldable machine just like the Galaxy Fold and Flip, the Moto Razr, and the Xiaomi and Huawei foldables. When your cellphone beeps, you need to have the ability to look at it to see the notification with out having to make use of two arms to open and shut the machine. It doesn’t look like any of those points shall be addressed within the sequel.

The Floor Duo was a failure available in the market, too, with reductions beginning almost instantly. At present, the sky-high $1,400 MSRP is all the way down to nearly $1,000 off. The most popular hearth sale noticed Duos being unloaded for $409, however at the moment, these items are simply sitting round in Amazon warehouses for $419, they usually nonetheless aren’t promoting out. You’ll assume {that a} critical market flop just like the Duo 1 would result in dramatic modifications within the sequel, however Microsoft doesn’t appear deterred.

The corporate can not less than repair a number of the buggy software program and out-of-date {hardware} it shipped with the Duo 1. However if you happen to weren’t a fan of the idea earlier than, the Duo 2 is not making an attempt to do a lot to vary your thoughts.