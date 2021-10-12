Honor 50 confirmed to be the primary cellphone with Google Cellular Companies for newly impartial model

Honor promised Google Companies will arrive to its gadgets by the tip of this 12 months, and we lastly know which would be the first one in the marketplace. In accordance with the official Twitter account of the corporate, it will likely be the Honor 50, scheduled for a launch in Europe on October 26.

HONOR has succeeded in confirming cooperation with numerous provider companions within the early stage. #HONOR50 collection can be outfitted with Google Cellular Companies, which can present a extra complete software atmosphere and extraordinary cellular expertise to our prospects. pic.twitter.com/rAhByQVAlx — HONOR (@Honorglobal) October 11, 2021

The Honor 50 smartphone helped the model climb again to the third-biggest smartphone vendor in China, and the corporate might be hoping for related success within the Outdated Continent. Nevertheless, whereas home followers acquired to expertise each the Honor 50 and Honor 50 Professional, it seems solely the previous can be obtainable abroad.

The vanilla smartphone remains to be a stable selection for anybody wanting a solidly performing smartphone with a terrific digicam setup. It has a Snapdragon 778G chipset with 5G capabilities, Android 11 with GMS, a 108MP primary digicam and a 32MP front-facing shooter. The battery has 4,300mAh capability and help for 67W blazing quick charging, which is marketed to go from 0 to 70% in simply 20 minutes.

