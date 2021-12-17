Honor Magic Fold to have Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Mediatek issued a press launch earlier this week, confirming not less than 4 main smartphone producers will deliver telephones with Dimensity 9000 in Q1 2022. Immediately Honor took it to Weibo to guarantee its followers a cellphone will include the flagship SoC.

Within the meantime, leakster Digital Chat Station revealed the upcoming cellphone is not going to be foldable. The Honor Magic Fold (title nonetheless pending) can even arrive within the first months of the brand new yr, however it will likely be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip.

The Dimensity 9000 is a correct flagship chipset, constructed on the 4nm course of. It’s the first on this planet with a Cortex-X2 essential core clocked at 3.05 GHz and in addition the primary to deliver Bluetooth 5.3. Mediatek claimed the chip surpasses Android flagship chipsets in uncooked efficiency and may be near Apple’s A15 Bionic platform.

The brand new Magic telephones are nonetheless a magical thriller with unknown specs. Since January is simply two weeks from now, we count on the rumors, renders, and teasers to begin pouring any day now.

Supply 1 • Supply 2 (each in Chinese language) | Through