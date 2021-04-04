Honor MagicBook Professional Intel evaluation

Introduction, unboxing, in comparison with AMD mannequin

That is the Honor MagicBook Professional and it is the 16.1-inch bang-for-buck champion in Honor’s lineup of laptops in the meanwhile.

We had a run-in with this machine again in September and did a full evaluation on it, solely it was powered by the AMD Ryzen 5 4600H with built-in Radeon RX Vega 6 GPU.

The unit now we have right this moment is the Intel Core i5-10210U-powered mannequin with an NVIDIA GeForce MX350 GPU with the remainder principally unchanged.

We’ll go over the {hardware} elements of the Honor MagicBook Professional however will not get into an excessive amount of element as something outdoors of the processor, GPU and battery life are similar and it is best to simply confer with our authentic evaluation.

The Honor MagicBook Professional comes with a 65W energy supply charger with a beefy 5A USB-C to USB-C cable. That is it – laptop computer, charger and cable. What’s good is that the charger is suitable with main PD requirements and might cost your telephone at 10W, 18W, 24W, 45W and 65W.

The Intel-powered MagicBook Professional we obtained is the Mystic Silver mannequin, however you additionally get a selection of House Gray.









Intel vs AMD model

Show, touchpad, keyboard, I/O

The show on the MagicBook Professional is a 16.1-inch 16:9 1920x1080px IPS 60Hz panel with a matte floor. It is an excellent panel with wonderful 1340:1 distinction and a most brightness of 330 nits on the heart.









Similar excellent show

The keyboard and touchpad are good. The keyboard has ample journey and good response. We would have liked a while to regulate to the speaker grilles on both facet, we saved hitting the grill as a substitute of the enter button. A few of us would’ve most popular a numpad on a 16-inch laptop computer, whereas others like their structure less complicated and their touchpad centered. This reviewer thinks Honor made the precise selection.

The smaller up and down keys are a bit inexcusable on a tool as massive as this one.

The touchpad is huge and simple to make use of. It helps multi-touch gestures and there is a neat setup display the place you may allow completely different three and four-fingered gestures. The floor is plastic, which is okay for this class of machine, nevertheless it does wobble a bit when your faucet within the decrease left nook. It is a bit regarding for the long-term sturdiness of the touchpad, though the Ryzen mannequin appears to be holding vastly six months on.

When it comes to I/O the MagicBook Professional is well-equipped. There is a USB-C port (which is used for charging), full-sized HDMI and USB-A (USB 3.2, Gen.1, 5Gbps) port on the left and two USB-A ports and a 3.5mm jack on the precise. We’d’ve welcomed a USB-C port on the precise as effectively, so we are able to have a selection of charging facet, however at the very least Honor selected the proper facet as default.









Ports

There is a fingerprint scanner embedded into the ability button on the higher proper facet of the laptop computer. It helps caching, which implies that it’ll keep in mind your fingerprint whenever you press to activate the pc after which log you straight in.

The webcam positioning is uncomfortable. It sits out of the best way in a particular button between the F6 and F7 buttons so it is tucked beneath the keyboard when you do not want it.

However it’s a up-the-nose cam that appears at you from the depths of your keyboard and is well blocked by any kind of typing. It is also of poor high quality. It is 720p, has poor coloration, low sharpness and a really restricted dynamic vary. It’ll get the job performed, however not a lot past.









Fingerprint reader and webcam

Attending to the internals of the Honor MagicBook Professional requires a torx screw and a plastic pry software to detach the panel from the laptop computer. There are 10 screws it’s essential take away, none of them hidden.

Beneath you are greeted by the motherboard, battery, cooling system and the one two replaceable parts – the Wi-Fi card and the M.2 SSD.

There isn’t any second storage slot, though there seems to be an empty bay for a 2.5″ arduous drive, however there is not any SATA connection current.

The RAM is soldered on, however as you may solely select a single 16GB + 512GB configuration of the MagicBook Professional, it is no huge deal.









Underneath the lid

Thermals, efficiency

The Intel-powered Honor MagicBook Professional has a tenth gen Intel Core i5-10210U processor with 4 bodily cores and eight threads. That is the now-older Intel Comet Lake technology and never the present Tiger Lake Huawei consists of in its MateBook X collection.

The Intel Core i5-10210U is a 15W chip with 6MB cache and a most clock pace of 4.20GHz. The AMD model has a beefier 45W Ryzen 5 4600H unit that enhances as much as 4.0GHz and has 6 cores and 12 threads. Additionally the AMD chip is predicated on a 7nm node, whereas Intel’s tenth gen providing is 14nm.

So the sting in processing goes to the AMD model, however when it comes to graphics issues are a bit completely different. Bundled with the AMD mannequin is the Vega 6 GPU, whereas the Intel mannequin will get a extra highly effective discrete NVIDIA GeForce MX350.

The MX350 is a video card primarily based across the Pascal structure and the GeForce GTX-1050 card. In contrast to the 1050, which has 4GB of VRAM, the MX350 has 2GB and is linked by way of a 64-bit connection, as a substitute of a 128-bit one.

In comparison with the Vega 6, the MX350 has almost twice as many shading items – 640 vs 384 – and extra reminiscence. In sure gaming titles the MX350 scores twice as many fps. General gaming exams counsel round 40% extra efficiency from the NVIDIA MX350, in comparison with the AMD Vega 6.

Neither configuration is aimed toward true gaming efficiency, however will get you respectable fps in fashionable video games at decrease settings.

Cooling on the Honor MagicBook Professional Intel is superb. You get a twin fan design with twin heatpipes in between to take warmth away from the chipset.

In our CPU and GPU stress check the most popular the machine bought was 44 levels Celsius. The most popular spot was within the heart of the keyboard, however the warmth was barely noticeable. The remainder of the machine was cool and nice to the contact.

The Intel Core i5-10210U idles at round 700MHz and 40°C. When harassed it ramped as much as 4000MHz for just a few seconds an then lowered its pace by round 100MHz each few seconds. It lastly settled on 3000MHz, the place it remained for the remainder of the check. The CPU bought as scorching as 90°C. Through the stress check the followers bought to round 45Db from arms size, which wasn’t very audible within the normally-hectic workplace surroundings we check gadgets in.

The NVIDIA MX350 GPU runs round 54°C and bought as excessive as 65°C in a stress check.

The 512GB SSD is a Toshiba XG6 KXG60ZNV512G NVMe/PCIe m.2 2280 unit. We measured strong numbers from the drive.

Battery life was wonderful. At 100% brightness we bought simply over 8 hours of internet looking, whereas performing the identical check at 50% brightness bought us 14 hours. For comparability, the latter check on the AMD MagicBook Professional bought simply 12 hours.

Charging the 56Wh battery from round 0 to 100% is completed in 1 hour and 40 minutes. A 30 minute cost takes the battery to 48%.

Must you purchase it?

The Honor MagicBook Professional with Intel is an efficient worth proposition. It has good efficiency, is configured completely with 16GB of RAM and a quick 512GB SSD, has a giant display that is additionally vivid for the worth phase. This can be a excellent laptop computer to purchase proper now.

However we would not purchase it over the AMD model. And the explanation is not primarily based on efficiency or specs, however value. On the time of this evaluation’s publishing the AMD mannequin is €900, whereas the Intel mannequin is €1000. We would reasonably save that €100 and go together with the sooner processor, all different issues being largely equal.

For those who completely want the 30-40% bump in graphics efficiency from the Vega 6 on the AMD MagicBook Professional to the NVIDIA MX350 on the Intel one, then by all means, get this one. However we would not say that distinction is price the additional cash.

Nonetheless, the Intel-powered Honor MagicBook Professional is likely one of the greatest laptops you should buy, irregardless of value. An above 16-inch display in a laptop computer that weighs simply 1.7kg is not one thing you see on a regular basis. And one which’s priced as competitively is an precise gem.