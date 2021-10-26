Honor sheds gentle on the X30i with extra official photographs

Honor launched its new Play5 Youth smartphone at the moment and the corporate will solely take two days earlier than it unveils one other machine. The corporate promised to formally announce its X30 lineup on Thursday, October 28, with the X30i and X30 Max scheduled to take the stage.

We noticed the telephones earlier this month, and now Honor posted much more images on its Weibo web page, basically confirming the X30i will likely be a light-weight machine, whereas the X30 Max will comply with within the footsteps of the X10 Max.













Honor X30i 5G

The X30i will likely be “gentle because the wind, floating within the skies”, which translated from advertising lingo means it would have a skinny and lightweight physique.

The X30 Max will justify its identify with an enormous display screen and lengthy battery life. It’ll even have a USB-C port on the underside proper subsequent to the three.5 mm audio jack and the speaker grille. We are able to see the quantity rocker clearly on the correct aspect, accompanied by an influence key/fingerprint scanner, that means the notched entrance will likely be an LCD.

