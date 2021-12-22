Honor teases its first foldable, the Magic V

Former Huawei sub-brand Honor has teased the launch of its first foldable smartphone, the Honor V. A picture shared on its Weibo and Twitter accounts teases the design of the system, displaying a telltale hinge between the 2 halves of the system. The Weibo publish says the “folding flagship is about to be launched,” although no actual launch date has been introduced and Honor declined to remark.

Honor has been open about its need to launch a foldable for a while. As early as 2019, the corporate’s CEO George Zhao instructed CNET that he was keen on producing a foldable underneath the Honor model, however expressed considerations that the system can be too costly for Honor’s youthful goal market. In June this yr, experiences emerged that growth of such a tool was underway on the firm, and that its folding show panels have been being supplied by BOE and Visionox.

There aren’t many particulars on the precise kind the Magic V may take, however a report from The Elec suggests it may have an 8.03-inch folding internal show paired with a 6.45-inch outer display screen. That implies a tool that resembles Samsung’s Z Fold units (which unfold from a cellphone kind issue right into a pill) reasonably than its Z Flip (a cellphone that folds to grow to be extra compact). That’s additionally the shape issue utilized by Honor’s former dad or mum firm Huawei with its Mate X2, although now that Honor has been impartial for a yr it’s unclear how comparable its upcoming system is likely to be.

Honor joins an increasing record of corporations which have both launched, or are planning to launch their very own foldables. Samsung and Huawei have been two early entrants, however extra lately we’ve seen foldables from Xiaomi, Motorola, and Oppo, which formally introduced its Discover N cellphone earlier this month. In addition to Honor, Google can also be rumored to be planning to announce as many as two foldables of its personal within the close to future.