Honor X20 is approaching August 12, design and key specs confirmed

Honor unveiled the X20 SE in June, and it’ll add one other member to the X20 lineup on August 12, dubbed Honor X20.

Along with saying the occasion date, Honor additionally posted a picture on Weibo confirming the X20’s design – it has a 64MP triple digital camera on the again, with the display screen having a pill-shaped gap within the upper-left nook.

The X20 will are available a minimum of two colours, and we will additionally see the smartphone has a fingerprint reader on its right-side body joined by the amount rocker, suggesting it should pack an LCD panel. However then we have seen smartphones with AMOLED screens and side-mounted fingerprint scanners, so we’ll have to attend for extra data to make sure whether or not the X20 will include an AMOLED or LCD panel.







Honor X20

Honor did not reveal the display screen’s diagonal or decision both, however the cellphone maker did verify the show can have a 120Hz refresh price.

The corporate additionally confirmed 5G connectivity, 66W charging, and a 6nm chip on the helm. And with the disclosing nonetheless over per week away, we anticipate Honor to disclose just a few extra options of the X20 within the lead-up to the announcement.

Supply (in Chinese language) | Through