How Can You Optimise The Performance Of Your Cloud Hosting Server?

Optimising server performance is crucial to offering an enhanced user experience and performing well at SEO (Search Engine Optimisation).

Cloud Hosting in India is a web hosting service known to offer high scalability, reliability, and flexibility to websites. With its unique Cloud Server infrastructure, this website hosting solution hosts your website’s data on multiple virtually connected Cloud Servers to deliver optimum performance and uptime guarantee.

However, it is essential to note that a Cloud Web Hosting service alone cannot guarantee top-notch website performance. You need to optimise your server performance to ensure an uninterrupted and boosted website experience.

Ways to optimise your Cloud Server performance

Even if you have opted for the best Cloud Hosting in India, an unoptimised server can result in many performance and security risks. Here is how you can avoid and optimise the performance of your Cloud Server.

1. Enable caching

Caching cuts down the website’s page loading time by 50%. Caching eliminates the need for servers to retrieve the database, execute the application code, render web page files and content, and assemble the results each time a visitor requests for the same page.

It stores the web page’s copy in cache storage to deliver the results promptly to the users, reducing the load on the server.

You can enable caching in the following ways:

You can get in touch with your Cloud Host to implement the caching techniques mentioned above for optimised server performance.

2. Optimise database settings

As your website’s traffic increases, the total number of queries executed on the database gets even bigger. In addition, adding a new module/plugin or upgrading the web applications changes the kind of queries executed on your database. Hence, as your website grows, it results in an increased and varying load on the database.

If your database settings do not properly align with these changes, there are high chances of your website running into memory or CPU issues.

Therefore, it is imperative to regularly adjust your database settings to match the traffic and query demands.

3. Optimise DNS query response time

DNS query response time is a crucial factor when it comes to your website’s page loading time. The general DNS response time for a website is 30 ms or less. However, certain websites that deal with traffic from foreign countries have a DNS response time of 200 ms.

The more the distance between the user’s browser and the DNS, the more time it takes for execution. This is where using a distributed DNS cluster plays an important role.

The DNS cluster helps deliver faster and quicker content to the user despite their browser location with ease, reducing the required query response time.

Conclusion

Poorly optimised and slow websites not only get pushed down the SERP ranking positions but also experiences loss of customers and business revenue. Hence, optimising your server performance, irrespective of your web hosting solution, is crucial to sustaining business growth and continuity.

Therefore, apart from choosing the best Cloud Server in India, make sure you implement the measures mentioned in this article to avoid performance bottlenecks and issues.