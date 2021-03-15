Tech News

Easy methods to Purchase a Gaming PC in 2021: Greatest Gaming PCs, GPUs, and extra

By Micash
Enlarge / Our two hands-on gaming rigs are the Lenovo Legion 5i (left, at the moment related to the monitor) and HP Omen 30L (proper).

Jim Salter

For those who’re planning to construct a brand new gaming rig in 2021, now we have unhealthy information for you—that is going to be tough to inconceivable, because of provide chain constraints imposed by COVID-19. However we even have excellent news: whilst you may not have the ability to construct a gaming PC, you possibly can virtually actually purchase one.

Do not get us incorrect. When you’ve got sufficient time and persistence, you possibly can nonetheless amass all of the elements to construct your personal customized rig from the bottom up. However that would take weeks and even months at this level in 2021. So as a substitute of choosing elements lists, our subsequent System Information will deal with current rigs from three of the main pre-built gaming PC distributors.

HP and Lenovo offered us with an Omen 30L and Legion 5i Tower, respectively. We additionally wished to overview an Alienware Aurora R11—and though we weren’t capable of get a overview unit from Dell, Senior Commerce Editor Jeff Dunn graciously took just a few pics and ran some restricted testing on his private R11.

Even on the massive OEMs, the {hardware} that’s obtainable at the moment modifications from week to week. However armed with part efficiency charts and a radical overview of those methods, you can also make your personal well-informed shopping for selections.

The contenders

  • The Legion 5i (left) has a a lot bigger rear exhaust fan, which helps contribute to its usually decrease noise stage. We additionally admire the carrying/lifting area of interest above that enormous fan. The Omen (proper) has an additional pair of rear-facing USB ports.


    Jim Salter

  • The Omen (proper) is somewhat nicer to have a look at from its clean aspect, which is not bothered with the horrible sticker-itis the Legion (left) suffers from.


    Jim Salter

  • The Lenovo’s matte end (left) requires plenty of obsessive damp-rag-wiping to maintain pristine, which I clearly failed at even in its first half hour out of the field.


    Jim Salter

  • That is Senior Commerce Editor Jeff Dunn’s private Alienware Aurora R11.


    Jeff Dunn

  • That is the highest view of the Alienware Aurora R11.


    Jeff Dunn

HP Omen 30L product image

HP Omen 30L

