Find out how to watch E3 2021

E3 2021 is lastly right here. After being canceled final yr as a result of COVID-19 pandemic, E3 is again for 2021 in an all-digital format, and it kicked off on June twelfth.

There’s been a whole lot of nice bulletins up to now, together with a trailer and launch date for the highly-anticipated Elden Ring, a trailer for Ubisoft’s beautiful Avatar sport, a launch date for Microsoft and Bethesda’s Starfield, and even the reveal of a chaos-filled and action-heavy Ultimate Fantasy spinoff. However there are nonetheless two days of E3 left, with Capcom’s presentation on Monday and Tuesday’s Nintendo Direct to stay up for, amongst different exhibits.

If you wish to attend the digital E3 as a fan, you’ll be able to register to attend on E3’s web site. (I’ll warn you from private expertise that the E3 portal and web site are fairly unhealthy.) In the event you simply wish to observe together with the press conferences and bulletins, although, we’ve put collectively a timeline of a number of the largest occasions to stay up for beneath. And if you wish to atone for what’s already been introduced, we’ve received you coated there, too.

When is E3?

E3 takes place from Saturday, June twelfth, to Tuesday, June fifteenth.

Monday, June 14th

Tuesday, June fifteenth

How can I watch E3?

E3 can be airing its broadcast on Twitch, YouTube, Twitter, and Fb. For the displays hosted by particular person firms, you could possibly discover official streams on their social platforms.

Replace June thirteenth, 8:24PM ET: Eliminated occasions that happened Sunday and up to date the introduction.