The best way to watch Technoking Elon Musk on SNL

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk is internet hosting Saturday Night time Reside this week. He’s coming in contemporary from Wednesday’s profitable Starship prototype touchdown but in addition on the heels of latest buyer complaints about Tesla’s Photo voltaic Roof prices and final month’s lethal Tesla crash. When you have the will to spend a part of your Saturday discovering out if the self-proclaimed Technoking makes a very good comedy present host, listed here are the main points.

Replace: NBC introduced Saturday afternoon that the present could be live-streamed internationally for the primary time. The hyperlink for individuals to look at exterior of the US is right here.

How do I watch?

SNL airs on NBC, and it’s out there to look at on the NBC web site you probably have a cable login. It’ll even be out there on different stay TV streaming providers like Sling TV, Hulu with Reside TV, YouTube TV, and Fubo TV.

If you happen to don’t catch it stay, SNL episodes can be found on Hulu and Peacock the subsequent day.

When does it begin?

It begins at 11:30PM ET on Might eighth, which is — you guessed it — Saturday evening.

What is going to occur?

Miley Cyrus will probably be performing. Past that, who is aware of! Maybe Musk will make a bunch of references to Dogecoin, do a skit the place he re-creates the faces he pulled whereas smoking weed, or joke about rockets catching hearth. Possibly his Twitter charisma received’t fairly carry over, or perhaps he’ll shock us with a surprisingly good supply of a witty monologue. It stays to be seen, however both means, I’m certain we’ll hear all about it on Twitter.