Huawei introduces reasonably priced Take pleasure in 20e with two totally different chipsets

Proper on schedule Huawei launched its newest entry-level smartphone dubbed Take pleasure in 20e. The cellphone arrives in two totally different variants – one that’s just about equivalent to the Take pleasure in 10e with Helio P35 chipset, and one other that runs on the Kirin 710A platform.

The Take pleasure in 20e with the HiSilicon chip shall be bought with 6GB RAM and 128GB of storage. It’ll run HarmonyOS 2 out of the field, whereas the MediaTek “normal” model will boot EMUI 10 and have 4GB of RAM. Which means that the one factor setting the P35 Take pleasure in 20e from the Take pleasure in 10e is the fingerprint scanner on the again of the newer cellphone.

The Take pleasure in 20e has a 5,000mAh battery and a modest twin digital camera on its again with a 13MP unit and a 2MP depth sensor. On the entrance a waterdrop notch contained in the 6.3″ LCD of HD+ decision hosts the 8MP selfie shooter.











Huawei Take pleasure in 20e in Black, Inexperienced, Purple

Huawei Take pleasure in 20e with Helio P35 is on the market at Vmall for CNY999 ($155) or CNY1,199 ($185), relying on whether or not you need 64GB or 128GB of storage. The Kirin 710A variant is but to have its availability and pricing detailed

Supply (in Chinese language)