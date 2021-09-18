Huawei Mate 50 could arrive in October in any case

Again in June, reviews claimed that Huawei was now not planning to launch one other flagship following the P50 sequence, which launched again in July. It was reported and closely speculated that Huawei would not be releasing a correct Mate sequence, seemingly attributable to each the US-Huawei ban and provide chain constraints.

A brand new report from a senior skilled of the DSCC (Show Provide Chain Consultants) claims that the Mate sequence flagship remains to be deliberate for launch in This autumn of this yr. In response to the skilled, Davin Naranjo, (through Quick Know-how) Huawei will launch the Mate 50 sequence a while in October.

Huawei Mate 40 Professional

There’s at present a world launch occasion set to happen in Vienna, Austria on October 21 at 3PM for Huawei. Though the corporate hasn’t revealed which machine it plans to launch in October, we have been below the impression that Huawei was going to launch the P50 sequence Pfor international markets outdoors of China.



The teaser from final week confirmed a tool that appears to be the P50 Professional, however the report questions whether or not it could possibly be the upcoming Mate sequence. Upon nearer inspection, the latest teaser’s digicam bump’s lowest level is above the quantity rocker, which does not match up with the P50 sequence, main us to imagine this is likely to be a brand new cellphone altogether.

No matter whether or not it arrives or not, availability of a brand new Mate sequence is likely to be fairly restricted. At this level we do not know which reviews to imagine. We will solely wait till October 21 to see what Huawei is planning for international markets.

Not a lot is thought in regards to the Mate Sequence aesthetic and design outdoors of the latest teaser, however we’re anticipating to see a digicam setup comparable or extra improved over the Huawei P50 sequence. The chance for Qualcomm chips can also be doable, as Huawei managed to ship the vanilla P50 mannequin operating the Snapdragon 888.

