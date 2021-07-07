Huawei nova 8i introduced with Snapdragon 662, 64MP quad digital camera, and 66W charging

Huawei’s nova 8 sequence features a complete of 4 smartphones – nova 8 5G, nova 8 Professional 4G, nova 8 Professional 5G, and nova 8 SE. That quantity adjustments to 5 at this time as the corporate added a brand new member to the lineup – nova 8i.

The nova 8i sports activities a 6.67″ FullHD+ LCD touted as an “Edgeless Show” by Huawei, which is surrounded by 1.3mm bezels on the left and proper sides, and a 1.35mm bezel on the highest. The display additionally has a pill-shaped cutout within the upper-left nook housing the 16MP selfie digital camera.

The rear panel of the Huawei nova 8i homes 4 cameras inside a round island. The setup consists of 64MP main, 8MP ultrawide, 2MP macro, and 2MP depth sensor models. Huawei says the again cowl has a 4D curvature which “delivers precision-engineered rounded edges, for an ultra-smooth contact”.

Below the hood, the Huawei nova 8i has a Snapdragon 662 SoC with 6GB/8GB RAM and 128GB storage. And on the software program entrance, you get Android 10 with EMUI 11 on high as a substitute of Android 11.

The nova 8i additionally encompasses a side-mounted fingerprint reader, and fueling the complete package deal is a 4,300 mAh battery, which is marketed to go from flat to 60% in 17 minutes and totally cost in 38 minutes with the bundled 66W charger.











Huawei nova 8i

The Huawei nova 8i is available in Moonlight Silver, Interstellar Blue, and Starry Black colours and is up for pre-order in Malaysia in 8GB/128GB configuration for MYR1,299 by way of the corporate’s on-line retailer.

