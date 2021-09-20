Huawei nova 9, 9 Professional seem in new reside pictures, affirm earlier rumors

Huawei is introducing the nova 9 sequence on September 23, and we anticipate no less than two smartphones – the nova 9 and the nova 9 Professional. Earlier rumors prompt they are going to look equally to the Honor 50 gadgets and have the identical Qualcomm chipset.

At the moment we noticed reside pictures of the telephones, and there may be affirmation they are going to certainly sport the Snapdragon 778G chipset, though they are going to be LTE-only since Huawei will not be allowed to make use of 5G applied sciences, developed by American corporations.









Huawei nova 9

The nova 9 Professional was even noticed at Geekbench with its mannequin quantity RTE-AL00, the place the Qualcomm SoC was confirmed, in addition to the 8GB RAM possibility. It was additionally listed with Android 11, which considerably shocking as it can probably run Concord OS 2.0, however maybe the benchmark simply bought the identifiers blended up.









Huawei nova 9 Professional

The Huawei nova sequence was usually launched outdoors of the home market in earlier years, however the present nova 8 lineup is barely obtainable abroad.

Supply (in Chinese language) | Through