Huawei nova 9 will arrive on September 23

Final month we noticed the Huawei RTL-AL00 on TENAA, and right now the corporate confirmed it’s a nova 9 smartphone. The brand new sequence can be introduced on September 23 in China, borrowing the dual-circle design from the P50 flagships.

The nova sequence is the midrange answer for Huawei and is the most well-liked in its dwelling nation. Every era has a number of units, with the nova 8 having at least seven totally different telephones in its lineup.

The primary distinction between this nova 9 smartphone and any P50 flagship is the digital camera placement throughout the circles. The primary shooter goes to be within the high spot with a coloured ring round it, and there can be three extra shooters within the backside spot, with an LED flash complementing the design.









Upcoming Huawei nova 9 mannequin (RTL-AL00), photographs by TENAA

This actual cellphone on the photograph is probably going coming with an OLED panel and UD fingerprint scanner, and can most actually run HarmonyOS. We’re fairly assured it’s going to run a 5G chipset for the reason that launch is in China the place demand for next-gen connectivity is on the rise.

Supply (in Chinese language) | Through