Huawei P50 Pro and P50 Pocket global rollout officially starts

Today Huawei officially announced the start of the global availability of its recent flagship smartphones. The first phase of the P50 Pro and the P50 Pocket’s will hit marktes across Asia Pacific, The Middle East & Africa, Europe, and South America.

P50 Pocket

The P50 Pocket features a folding clamshell design with Huawei’s Multi-Dimensional Hinge with no visible gap when closed. The external screen is a 1-inch Cover Screen that lets you interact with notifications, controls, and the cameras. Speaking of which, the triple camera setup on the P50 Pocket consists of a 40MP main camera, a 13MP ultrawide, and a 32MP Ultra Spectrum camera for boosting color rendering.

The interior screen is a 6.9-inch 120HZ OLED screen with a 21:9 aspect ratio and 2,790×1,188 px resolution. At the top is a punch hole cut out for the 10.7MP selfie camera. A 300Hz touch sampling rate should ensure extra-smooth operation of EMUI 12.

The Snapdragon 888 drives the P50 Pocket, though it’s limited to 4G network speeds (as is the P50 Pro). It’s powered by a 4,000 mAh battery that supports Huawei’s 40W SuperCharge.

The Huawei P50 Pocket will be available in two variants. The regular one with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage comes in black or white and costs EUR1,299.

There’s also a Premium Edition designed with renowned haute couture designer Iris van Herpen. It has 12GB RAM, 512GB storage and comes in a single Premium Gold color for EUR1,599.

P50 Pro

The Huawei P50 Pro arrived in China last summer, but the flagship is now set to arrive to global markets as well. The P50 Pro features a 6.6-inch OLED screen with 2,700 x 1,228 px and 120Hz refresh rate. There’s also a 13MP punch-hole camera centered at the top.

The Huawei P50 Pro has an impressive quad-camera setup, co-developed with Leica. It consist of a 50MP main camera, a 40MP monochrome camera, a 13MP ultrawide camera, and a 64MP periscope telephoto camera.

While the Chinese version uses a Kirin 9000 chipset, the global edition will be powered by the Snapdragon 888. The 4,360 mAh battery will support Huawei’s 66W SuperCharge via wired connection and Huawei’s 50W Wireless SuperCharge.

The P50 Pro will only arrive in one memory variant: 8GB RAM and 256GB storage and two colors – Golden Black and Cocoa Gold. It’s priced at EUR1,199.

Yesterday pre-orders of both devices went live in Bulgaria, where they come with a free pair of Huawei FreeBuds 4. We expect many of the other markets to offer similar pre-order bundles.