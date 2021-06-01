Incoming Huawei MatePad Professional 10.8 specs leak reavealing with Snapdragon 870

As Huawei prepares to carry its announcement occasion on Wednesday, one of many gadgets set to be introduced on the occasion has allegedly leaked, revealing all of the gadgets specs due to an alleged picture of its packaging. Huawei will announce a refresh of the Huawei MatePad Professional lineup and there might be at the very least two variations.

One of many MatePad Professional variants may have a ten.-inch show in line with the leaked picture. This will even be an IPS LCD panel with a decision of 1260 x 1600px, 540 nits of brightness, and help for DCI-PC. We assume 12.6-inch model will include a higher-end AMOLED display. New MatePad Professional fashions will include help for Huawei’s M-Pencil, which was teased final week.

Supply: Weibo

Curiously, the picture reveals that this pill might be powered by the Snapdragon 870 chipset. It was reported again in November that Qualcomm was allowed to provide Huawei with chips following the US-Huawei ban. Paired with this chipset is 8GB of RAM and both 128GB/256GB of storage.

The pill will include a 7,250 mAh battery on board and rechargeable through USB-C. The pill’s dimensions are available at 246 x 159 x 7.2mm and it’ll characteristic simply two cameras: an 8MP entrance digicam and a 13MP important shooter.

The bigger 12.6-inch model of the Huawei MatePad Professional might be powered by the Kirin 9000 and should begin at CNY 5000 (~€642).









Huawei’s MatePad Professional 10.8 (2019)

On June 2, Huawei will maintain a launch occasion for the Huawei Watch3, MatePad Professional lineup, and Concord OS 2.0.

Supply • By way of 1 • By way of 2