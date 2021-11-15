Infinix introduces Word 11i and Scorching 11 Play

Infinix simply launched two new telephones to its widespread Word and Scorching collection. Aimed toward growing markets primarily in Africa, the corporate launched the Word 11i and the Scorching 11 Play, each with Mediatek chipsets and large batteries.

The telephones value south of $200 and can be found solely in bodily shops for now.

Infinix Scorching 11 Play

This cellphone is the extra reasonably priced of the duo and comes with a Helio G35 chipset. The show is a 6.82” LCD with 720p decision and a waterdrop notch for the 8MP digital camera. You get two cameras on the again – a 13MP major one and a 2MP depth sensor.

Infinix geared up the Scorching 11 Play with a protracted card tray that has room for 2 nano SIMs and one microSD card. The cellphone boots Android with the XOS interface on high.

Arguably the Scorching 11 Play’s most enjoyable function is its 6,000mAh battery. Different highlights embody a fingerprint scanner on the again, Bluetooth 5.0 and WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac help.

The cellphone is obtainable in 4 colours – Inexperienced, Gold, Blue and Black. It is already out there in Ghana with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage for GHC799, which is the same as $130/€115.

Infinix Word 11i

The Infinix Word 11i has a Helio G85 chipset, and an enormous 6.95” LCD of 1080p decision. It has a punch gap within the middle for the 16MP selfie digital camera, whereas across the again you get a 48MP major unit and a few 2MP auxilary snappers.

The battery within the Word 11i has 5,000 mAh capability and it expenses at as much as 18W. The Word 11i additionally has stereo audio system with DTS Audio Processing.

The cellphone comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, and prices GHC979, or about $160/€140. It’s only supplied in bodily shops, and also you get to choose considered one of three colours – Black, Inexperienced, or Blue.

