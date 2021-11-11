Instagram begins testing a brand new function that reminds you to take a break

Instagram head Mr. Adam Mosseri introduced that the corporate has began testing a brand new function known as “Take a Break” to assist customers curb their Instagram habit and encourage them to take a break after spending a sure period of time on the app.

It is an opt-in function, which, after being turned on, will can help you set in-app reminders to take a break from the Instagram app after constantly utilizing it for 10, 20, or half-hour.











Instagram’s “Take a Break” function reminds you’re taking a break from utilizing the app

Mr. Mosseri stated that the “Take a Break” function is developed as a “a part of the broader effort to attempt to give individuals extra management over their expertise of Instagram” and that we’ll see “extra concepts like this coming sooner or later too.”

Instagram labored with third-party consultants to develop the “Take a Break” function, and it’ll start rolling out to a small proportion of customers over the approaching days. The corporate plans to launch it someday in December and if the testing goes clean, “Take a Break” will likely be obtainable to all customers in a month or two.