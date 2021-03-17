Intel places Apple’s ‘I’m a Mac’ man into new adverts praising PCs

Intel has employed Apple’s former “I’m a Mac” actor Justin Lengthy to create new adverts praising PCs. Lengthy begins every business with “Good day I’m a… Justin,” with the standard white background you’d discover on Apple’s Mac vs. PC adverts from the 2000s. Naturally, the adverts concentrate on Mac vs. PC once more, with Lengthy mocking Apple’s Contact Bar, lack of M1 a number of monitor help, and the “grey and grayer” shade selections for a MacBook.

One even goes all-in on Apple’s lack of touchscreens in Macs or 2-in-1 help by mocking the very fact it’s a must to purchase a pill, keyboard, stylus, and even a dongle to match what’s obtainable on rival Intel-based laptops. One other advert additionally factors out that “nobody actually video games on a Mac.”

The return of Justin Lengthy in Mac vs. PC adverts for Intel comes simply months after Apple introduced again actor John Hodgman to reprise his function because the PC man from Apple’s “I’m a Mac, and I’m a PC” advert marketing campaign. Whereas Apple saved its reprisal restricted to the corporate’s keynote to introduce Arm-based M1 MacBooks, Intel has gone a step additional and revived this for full commercials.

Intel is clearly able to battle Apple’s first chips with advertising and marketing, however we’re nonetheless ready for the corporate to reply with its personal silicon. Intel has solely produced benchmarks to date. Intel’s new CEO, Pat Gelsinger, has additionally already made it clear that Intel has to beat Apple sooner or later.