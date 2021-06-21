iPhone Bug Breaks Wifi if You Connect with a Particular Community

Photograph : Tomohiro Ohsumi ( Getty Photographs )

When you’ve got an iPhone, watch out for an odd wifi community with the identify “%ppercentspercentspercentspercentspercentn.” This identify causes a burdensome bug. Don’t hook up with this community until you need your telephone’s wifi performance to interrupt.

The bug was discovered by security researcher Carl Schou, who shared the issue on Twitter. Schou defined that after he joined community “%ppercentspercentspercentspercentspercentn”, his iPhone completely disabled its wifi performance. In line with 9to5Mac, the bug additionally impacts iPads, in addition to companies like AirDrop. The gadgets are unable to connect with wifi networks even after rebooting or altering the hotspot’s SSID.

Schou didn’t precisely reveal how he discovered the bug, though it was confirmed by other brave Twitter users who tried to connect with a wifi community with that identify. MacRumors reported that the wifi on Android telephones doesn’t appear to interrupt when related to the identical community.

Fortunately, the bug doesn’t seem to trigger everlasting injury to your Apple {hardware} and may be fastened. After you recover from your fury and frustration ought to you end up on this state of affairs, that’s. (Or a minimum of that will be my response).

G/O Media might get a fee

The repair is easy. You simply must reset all community settings, 9to5Mac famous. This may be completed by going to Settings > Normal > Reset > Reset Community Settings. Doing this resets all saved wifi networks in your iPhone, consequently erasing the cursed community identify from the machine’s reminiscence. After that, your telephone ought to have the ability to hook up with wifi usually as soon as extra.

As to the explanation behind the bug, the frequent idea appears to be that it’s an enter parsing difficulty that makes iOS suppose the characters following the p.c signal are a string format specifier, referring to a variable identify or command utilized in coding languages. Some imagine that t his might finally result in reminiscence corruption, which might trigger the iOS watchdog to get rid of the method, and in flip your wifi performance.

When you don’t discover wifi networks named “%ppercentspercentspercentspercentspercentn” every single day, it’s finest to be vigilant about any community with a p.c signal or in the identical vein as this one till Apple fixes the difficulty in an replace.