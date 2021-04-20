iQOO 7 collection confirmed to function BMW M branding in India

In anticipation of iQOO’s upcoming 7 Legend smartphone, the model has confirmed that its top-performing machine will function BMW’s M Motorsport branding “that represents the true spirit of observe racing. The iQOO 7 Legend will function BMW’s tri-color racing stripes, engraved with the tagline: “Fascination Meets Innovation”.

The Chinese language variant of the iQOO 7 introduced again in January options the identical branding that we are able to count on from the upcoming 7 Legend heading to India subsequent week. The next picture has the identical BMW M branding that was confirmed in immediately’s announcement from iQOO.

The partnership began in 2020 with a BMW M4 DTM (Deutsche Tourenwagen Masters) that was entered within the DTM race with IQOO because the sponsor. One other sponsored IQOO car can be taking part within the 2021 24H Nürburgring race in June.



iQOO 7 Sequence with BMW M branding

The iQOO 7 has a 6.62-inch AMOLED display screen with FHD+ display screen decision and variable 120Hz refresh fee. HDR10+ comes normal, in addition to the centered punch gap selfie digicam and in-display fingerprint scanner. The iQOO 7 can be powered by the Snapdraegon 870 whereas the 7 Legend will is anticipated to reach with the Snapdragon 888.

Though the machine is obtainable in China with 120W charging, the variant heading for India can be restricted to 66W for (presumably) a 4,000 mAh battery. In the meantime, the triple digicam setup consists of a 48MP foremost digicam joined by a 13MP ultrawide digicam and a 13MP telephoto unit.

Pricing of the iQOO 7 and seven Legend usually are not but ultimate, however the iQOO 7’s beginning value can be beneath INR 40,000. iQOO can be asserting the Indian launch of the smartphone lineup on April 26.

