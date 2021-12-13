iQOO Neo 5s will deliver pressure-sensitive display screen, Neo6 seems on Geekbench

There’s an iQOO occasion scheduled for December 20 the place we’ll see the debut of the Neo 5s with vivo’s newest Origin OS Ocean on high. The most recent teaser for the gadget is in and it confirms the presence of a pressure-sensitive display screen. The cellphone will even function the official gaming cellphone of the Honor of King School League.

iQOO Neo 5s will debut with a Snapdragon 888 chipset, 66W quick charging and a 48MP IMX598 essential digicam with OIS. We’re additionally anticipating a extra inexpensive Neo 5s with a Snapdragon 778G+ on the helm and 66W charging.

In associated information, iQOO Neo6 has been noticed on Geekbench. The cellphone is anticipated to debut someday in 2022 and the itemizing reveals it bears the vivo V2154A identifier which matches earlier Google Play Console and 3C listings. The Geekbench run reveals a Snapdragon 888 on the helm alongside 12GB RAM and Android 11 on high.







iQOO Neo6 Geekbench scorecard

The scorecard is 1,072 factors on the single-core take a look at and three,450 factors on the multi-core division. The latest GPC itemizing additionally revealed the cellphone will pack an FHD+ show with a punch gap in addition to 66W charging.









iQOO Neo6 (vivo V2154A) on Google Play Console

Supply | By way of