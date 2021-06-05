iQOO Z3 worth in India rumored

We already know that vivo sub-brand iQOO goes to make the Z3 smartphone official for the Indian market on June 8, with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G SoC on board.

You might nonetheless have been questioning about its worth. In keeping with a brand new leak, the telephone will begin at INR 19,990 for the model with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, though this may be INR 1,000 extra.

The 8/128GB model is claimed to be priced at INR 21,990, whereas the highest of the road variant with 8/256GB is rumored to go for INR 23,990.

That is some fairly aggressive pricing proper there from iQOO, supplied after all that this rumor pans out. It allegedly comes from “robust sources”, however as common we’ll have to attend till the precise occasion to make sure.

As a reminder, the iQOO Z3 has a 6.58-inch 120Hz 1080×2408 LCD touchscreen, a triple rear digital camera system (64 MP important + 8 MP ultrawide + 2 MP macro), a 16 MP selfie cam, and a 4,400 mAh battery with 55W charging. It runs Android 11.

Source | By way of