iQOO Z5 will function a 120Hz punch gap show and stereo audio system

Yesterday, iQOO introduced it can unveil the iQOO Z5 on September 23 and confirmed the smartphone can have the Snapdragon 778G SoC on the helm with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. Immediately, the corporate has revealed some extra options of the smartphone.

The iQOO Z5’s display screen can have a 120Hz refresh price like its predecessor, Z3, however iQOO does not inform us if it is an LCD or an OLED panel. Nonetheless, the show can have a 240Hz contact sampling price, DCI-P3 protection, and HDR10 certification.

One of many photographs shared by iQOO additionally reveals the show has a centered punch gap for the selfie digital camera, not like the Z3, which got here with a waterdrop notch. And you may also see the amount rocker and energy button on the Z5’s right-side body.

Moreover, the iQOO Z5’s audio division will include some enhancements over the Z3 as it can pack stereo audio system for encompass sound and assist Hi-Res Audio and Hi-Res Audio Wi-fi.

We count on iQOO to disclose a couple of extra options of the Z5 within the days resulting in the official unveiling subsequent week.

Supply (in Chinese language)