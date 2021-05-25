J.J. Abrams says the Valve Portal film is ‘lastly on the rails’

J.J. Abrams has stated {that a} film primarily based on Valve’s Portal continues to be within the works, and {that a} script is lastly being written, in line with IGN. Abrams is gentle on particulars, however says that Warner Brothers is happy concerning the path the film goes in, and that it “appears like that factor’s lastly on the rails.”

We initially heard concerning the film all the way in which again in 2013, when Abrams and Gabe Newell had been on stage collectively on the DICE Summit. On the time, Abrams apparently instructed Polygon that the plan was “as actual as something in Hollywood ever will get.” That was eight years in the past, so it appears he was proper to sofa it like that.

We’ve heard confirmations that each the Portal and Half-Life motion pictures had been nonetheless within the works from each Abrams and Newell in 2016 and 2017 respectively, however information about both film has been scarce since then. Speaking to IGN, Abrams did point out that his manufacturing firm, Dangerous Robotic, isn’t actively concerned within the “Half-Life factor” for the time being.

Like video games, motion pictures may endure from growth hell, although some do make it out: Zach Snyder’s Military of The Lifeless, which launched on Netflix on Could twenty first, was introduced in 2007. That is to say that, whereas it does appear to be there’s indicators of life for the film, it’s not time to interrupt out the ca— er, celebratory muffins simply but. It looks as if it’s nonetheless in early growth, and we’ll simply have to attend and see if it truly manages to resolve the puzzle of easy methods to make a film within the Half-Life universe, or if it will get caught flying between two portals (or firms, on this case).