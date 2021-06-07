Jeff Bezos says he’ll fly into house subsequent month

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has revealed on Instagram that he plans to fly on Blue Origin’s first human spaceflight subsequent month.

“I need to go on this flight as a result of it is a factor I’ve wished to do all my life,” Bezos, the richest particular person on the planet, mentioned in a put up revealed Monday morning. “It is an journey. It is a large deal for me.”

Bezos mentioned he invited his youthful brother, Mark, whom he described as his finest good friend, to go alongside. The 2 brothers will be part of the winner of an public sale for a 3rd seat on the flight, which is about to happen on July 20 of this yr. Bidding for this seat is already at $2.8 million however is prone to go larger throughout a reside public sale on July 12. Proceeds from this public sale shall be donated to Blue Origin’s basis, Membership for the Future.

Because of this Bezos will beat his competitor within the suborbital house race, Virgin Galactic founder Richard Branson, into house. Branson is hoping to fly on his VSS Unity automobile later in 2021.

That Bezos goes to house just isn’t a shock. He has lengthy been enamored of spaceflight and again in 2016 spoke longingly in regards to the New Shepard expertise, saying he wished to go to house as quickly as attainable. On the time he had hoped to take action as early as 2017.

Commercial

“Sure, I do need to go to house, however I need to do it on Blue Origin automobiles,” he mentioned in 2016. “You should purchase Soyuz seats; it’s not what drives me. I need to change the entire value construction of accessing house. However sure, I do need to go, and I’ll go.”

Now, greater than 5 years later, he’s about to get that likelihood. So why did it take so lengthy?

Blue Origin has proceeded cautiously with growth and testing of the New Shepard rocket and capsule, regardless of finishing greater than a dozen absolutely profitable flights in succession. The corporate has been in a position to do that as a result of each the rocket and spacecraft are absolutely reusable.

“One of many nice issues in regards to the structure is that we are able to fly it till we’ve got a lot confidence,” he defined in 2016. “We’ll take a look at the ever-living daylights out of the automobile earlier than ever placing a human on it. By the point anybody will get on, I feel you ought to be prepared to carry your mother and your youngsters.”

Now, Bezos might not be bringing his mother on the primary human flight of the automobile—however he shall be bringing a member of the family. This speaks to the corporate’s, and his, confidence within the security of New Shepard. After this mission, Blue Origin is anticipated to start flying different passengers on future flights later this yr. The corporate has not but set a public value for tickets contained in the capsule, which might carry as many as six individuals.