Jeremy Renner passes down his bow in enjoyable, holiday-themed trailer for Hawkeye

Jeremy Renner reprises his position as Clint Barton in Hawkeye.

YouTube/Marvel Studios

A pleasant household dinner in New York Metropolis.

YouTube/Marvel Studios

Oh, look, a Broadway present about Captain America.

YouTube/Marvel Studios

Would completely watch this Hamilton!-inspired musical.

YouTube/Marvel Studios

A sighting of Fortunate the Pizza Canine (performed by a golden retriever named Jake). Fortunate is within the vacation spirit.

YouTube/Marvel Studios

Some disturbing breaking information.

YouTube/Marvel Studios

Flashback to Clint’s days as Ronin in Endgame.

YouTube/Marvel Studios

Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) is a talented archer who goals to take up Hawkeye’s mantle.

YouTube/Marvel Studios

“Some folks have really referred to as me the world’s best archer.”

YouTube/Marvel Studios

Kate’s arrow hits its mark.

YouTube/Marvel Studios

Hail the conquering hero?

YouTube/Marvel Studios

Vera Farmiga as Kate’s mom, Eleanor.

YouTube/Marvel Studios

We get the briefest glimpse of what seems to be Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez/Echo, who can have her personal spinoff collection.

YouTube/Marvel Studios

Clint confronts some unhealthy guys from his previous.

YouTube/Marvel Studios

Clint is trying slightly James Bond.

YouTube/Marvel Studios

Two Haweyes are higher than one.

YouTube/Marvel Studios

I am going to admit, I wasn’t precisely enthusiastic about Marvel’s upcoming Hawkeye spinoff collection on Disney+. It appeared like an odd selection, given the character’s comparatively minor position within the varied Avengers movies. However the studio dropped the official trailer this morning, and I’d simply change my thoughts. Hawkeye appears to be like like a enjoyable, comedy-action vacation romp and can debut on the streaming platform simply in time for the Thanksgiving/Christmas season.

Per the official premise:

Former Avenger Clint Barton has a seemingly easy mission: get again to his household for Christmas. Attainable? Perhaps with the assistance of Kate Bishop, a 22-year-old archer with goals of turning into a super hero. The 2 are compelled to work collectively when a presence from Barton’s previous threatens to derail way over the festive spirit.

Clearly, Jeremy Renner is again as Clint Barton/Hawkeye, as are the actors who performed his three youngsters, Cooper (Ben Sakamoto), Lila (Ava Russo), and Nathaniel (Cade Woodward). And due to that Black Widow end-credits scene the place Yelena (Florence Pugh) meets Valentina (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) at Natasha’s grave, we all know that she’s been manipulated into blaming Clint for her foster sister’s loss of life and could be looking for revenge. Pugh’s inclusion within the solid checklist just about confirms that.

As for brand spanking new faces, Hailee Steinfeld (who earned an Oscar nomination for 2010’s True Grit on the tender age of 13) performs Kate. It is fairly attainable she’s being groomed to develop into the brand new Hawkeye within the MCU’s Section 4, though that hasn’t been formally confirmed. She voiced Gwen Stacey in 2018’s animated Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse, and positively makes a powerful exhibiting right here.

Commercial

Vera Farmiga performs Kate’s mom, Eleanor Bishop, and Alaqua Cox performs Maya Lopez/Echo, a deaf lady of Native American descent who is ready to completely copy the actions of different folks. (Cox herself is deaf, and there is already a by-product collection in improvement that includes Maya/Echo.) The solid additionally contains Bryan d’Arcy James; Tony Dalton as Barton’s early mentor, Jack Duquesne; Zahn McClarnon as Maya’s father, William Lopez; and Fra Price as Kazi.

The trailer opens with the Barton household reuniting in a Chinese language restaurant in New York Metropolis for Christmas. Clint is attempting to make up for misplaced time by spending extra time along with his youngsters. We get some good vacation scenes, together with an amusing glimpse of a Hamilton-inspired Broadway musical, Rogers!, celebrating Captain America and the Avengers.

So, in fact the peace is interrupted by information experiences of a masked vigilante, attainable the identical vigilante who terrorized “the underworld” just a few years again. And Hawkeye flashes again to that scene in Endgame the place we see him dressed as Ronin. “The previous has caught up with me,” he tells his daughter, whereas assuring her there’s nothing to fret about (yeah, proper). After which he packs the children off in a limo and guarantees he’ll nonetheless be dwelling for Christmas.

The brand new incarnation of Ronin is, in fact, Kate Bishop, who goes all fan lady the primary time she and Clint meet whereas foiling some prison exercise: “You are Hawkeye!” And naturally, bother ensues—as a result of Clint made fairly just a few enemies throughout his personal vigilante stint, and it appears they’re again and out for blood. Luckily, the 2 of them make a wonderful crew. The automotive chase the place Clint dissuades Kate from utilizing a few arrows that he deems too “harmful” is a spotlight. Kate then makes a bulls-eye shot that explodes the Belief-a-Bro shifting van that is been in pursuit. “Your arrow’s extra harmful than that one?” There isn’t any signal of Yelena, however we’re assured she’ll present up ultimately.

Hawkeye premieres on November 24, 2021, on Disney Plus.

Itemizing picture by YouTube/Marvel Studios