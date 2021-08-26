Jurassic World 3 New Footage: Indiana Jones With Dinosaurs

Jurassic World: Dominion is coming subsequent yr. Picture : Common Footage

Anybody fortunate sufficient to see F9 in Imax earlier this yr noticed the first footage from subsequent yr’s Jurassic World: Dominion. The movie opens 65 million years in the past for the time being the place a sure mosquito will get caught in amber, organising all the things that comes subsequent. What got here subsequent was 5 motion pictures, and counting, and this sixth one brings all of them collectively. At CinemaCon 2021, Common Footage ended its jam-packed panel with model new footage from the upcoming movie, which opens June 10, 2022. And although that IMAX preview had a fast glimpse of what’s occurring on the planet of Jurassic post-Fallen Kingdom, this footage went even deeper.

Now, right here’s the place I supply a little bit of a disclaimer. The footage ran in all probability 90 seconds and it will be rattling close to unimaginable to let you know all the things that flashed previous my eyes. I’ll provide the highlights as finest I can however, suffice to say, it was reduce shortly and I missed so much. My apologies.

The primary picture was of a pair of brachiosaurus being led by a bunch of automobiles in what appeared like a snow-covered quarry. Later, nonetheless in that snowy setting, Owen Grady (Chris Pratt) is driving a motorbike making an attempt to chase down some dinosaurs. There are scenes of Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern) trapped in a cage paying homage to the one from the start of the primary movie. Water is pouring in. There was additionally a shot of her in a really sunny, well-lit lab. The mosasaurus from Jurassic World jumps out of the water to eat one thing. A dilophosaurus screams and unleashes his mane. The T-Rex is seen rampaging, in fact. We see somebody holding a flare. A triceratops smashing in opposition to a Jeep. Photographs of Alan Grant (Sam Neill) and Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum), after which photographs of all the stars from each sequence wanting up at one thing, paying homage to the lighting from the T-Rex assault within the first movie.

Most apparently, although, had been some scenes in what appeared like a European metropolis. We see Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard) leaping between buildings whereas she’s being chased by what appeared like a velociraptor. A scene of Claire and Owen Grady leaping down into some historical tomb. After which a shot of Grady, once more on a motorbike, zipping by some cobblestone streets, chasing what, once more, was in all probability a raptor. Principally, it appeared like motion scenes from Indiana Jones, Jason Bourne, and James Bond, however with dinosaurs.

Actually, I want I might have recorded it with my eyes to present you each single element, however alas, that’s the very best I can do. However there was extra, much more, and I believe we’ll be seeing a lot of it within the coming months. As a part of the video, the movie’s director Colin Trevorrow mentioned the movie would reply the query, if dinosaurs had been amongst us, would we be secure? In fact, the reply is not any. However hopefully we’ll all be secure sufficient to see what he has in retailer for us subsequent summer time, when Jurassic World Dominion hits theaters.

