Bigger-screened Floor Professional 8 will get its largest redesign because the Floor Professional 3



Microsoft

The Kind Cowl has a charging/storage spot for the Floor Slim Pen 2, similar to the Floor Professional X. The Floor Professional 8 and X now share the identical accent ecosystem.

Microsoft

The Slim Pen 2 sliding out of its slot within the keyboard case.

In profile. Notice the 2 Thunderbolt 4 ports, the headphone jack, and the continued existence of the Floor Join port.

Microsoft

The Floor Professional 8 can have user-replaceable SSDs, although you will be restricted to quick M.2 2230 drives.

Microsoft

Microsoft has formally introduced the Floor Professional 8, and the rumors have been just about on the cash. The brand new pill features a bigger display with a 120 Hz refresh charge, up to date inner {hardware}, user-replaceable SSDs, and a pair of Thunderbolt 4 ports that change the USB-C and USB-A ports within the earlier mannequin. It is probably the most important (and likewise: solely) redesign that the pill has gotten because the Floor Professional 3 again in 2014. The Floor Professional 8 is out there for preorder in the present day, and a model with a Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage will set you again $1,100 (plus the price of a $180 Floor Professional Signature Keyboard cowl and the $130 Floor Slim Pen 2, or $280 for those who purchase each). The primary preorders will start transport on October 5, the day Home windows 11 launches.

The Floor Professional 8 adopts a lot of the design tweaks Microsoft first tried out within the Floor Professional X in 2019. In reality, the 2 tablets now share a number of the identical key bodily specs, together with the 13-inch 2880×1920 show dimension and backbone and the very same peak and width. Like most laptops launched in the previous few years, the display dimension improve comes from shrinking the show bezels moderately than dramatically altering the scale of the gadget. The Floor Professional 8’s display does assist as much as a 120 Hz refresh charge for smoother scrolling, however the pill will likely be configured to make use of the extra typical 60 Hz refresh charge out of the field.

The Floor Professional 8 is a couple of tenth of an inch (or 2mm) thicker than the Professional X to make room for added cooling, however the equivalent peak and width implies that the Floor Professional 8 and the Floor Professional X use the identical keyboard cowl, now renamed the Floor Professional Signature Keyboard. By the identical token, the keyboard covers that labored with all Floor variations from 2014’s Floor Professional 3 as much as the Floor Professional 7 will not be suitable with the Floor Professional 8.

Commercial

As a result of it makes use of the identical keyboard, the Floor Professional 8’s keyboard cowl can now be used to pair with and wirelessly cost the Floor Slim Pen or the brand new Floor Slim Pen 2, which helps the identical 4,096 stress ranges because the previous one however strikes the pen’s button from the slender facet to the flat facet and provides a haptic vibration motor to recreate the “feeling you get with pen on paper.” That haptic suggestions function solely works on the Floor Professional 8 and Floor Laptop computer Studio, because it depends on their “customized Microsoft G6 processor” to work. Present Floor Pen fashions ought to proceed to work with the Floor Professional 8, simply because the Floor Slim Pen 2 will work with Floor gadgets going again to the Floor Professional 3.

Internally, Microsoft has refreshed the Floor Professional 8 with customary laptop computer {hardware} for 2021—Eleventh-generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 and i7-1185G7 processors with Intel Iris Xe GPUs and 8GB, 16GB, or 32GB of RAM. Both of those will present a strong increase to CPU and GPU efficiency in comparison with the Floor Professional 7’s Tenth-generation CPUs. However whereas Microsoft has included AMD Ryzen processors in a few of its different Floor gadgets, the Floor Professional 8 is just out there with Intel chips.

There will likely be variations of the Floor Professional 8 for companies that embody a Core i3 possibility and Core i5 and i7 processors with vPro assist, however most individuals will not be capable to purchase these variations—that is a change from the Floor Professional 7, which makes use of a Core i3 in its entry-level shopper configuration. The business model of the Floor may also be configured with Home windows 10 moderately than Home windows 11, suggesting that handbook downgrades will likely be potential for individuals who actually need to do it.

The Floor Professional 8 additionally picks up another helpful function from the Floor Professional X (and the business-only Floor Professional 7+ from earlier this yr): user-replaceable SSDs, accessible by popping open a small entry door on the again of the pill. There are limits to this function, although. The Floor SSD slots do use the usual M.2 interface, however they solely have room for a brief M.2 2230 drive (that’s, 30mm lengthy) moderately than the extra typical 2280 (80mm lengthy). Microsoft additionally recommends that you just solely use Microsoft-branded SSDs, lest you danger lowered efficiency, although this does not appear to be a hard-and-fast requirement. So you will not be capable to pop any previous customary M.2 SSD into the Floor, however you at the very least have recourse for those who purchase a model with 128GB or 256GB of storage and determine you need extra in a yr or two.

Notice: Ars Technica could earn compensation for gross sales from hyperlinks on this submit by way of affiliate applications.