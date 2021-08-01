Newest IDC numbers reiterate Apple’s dominance of pill market

Earlier this week throughout Apple’s earnings name, CEO Tim Prepare dinner stated that the iPad had skilled its most profitable June quarter in almost a decade. And now IDC is out with its newest worldwide cargo figures that underline Apple’s commanding lead over the pill competitors. After refreshing the iPad Air in 2020 and launching an upgraded iPad Professional earlier this yr, Apple is subsequent anticipated to replace the iPad Mini.

IDC estimates that Apple shipped 12.9 million iPads within the second quarter. Its nearest competitors is Samsung, which hit 8 million shipments. Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S7 tablets provide improbable {hardware} and punchy OLED screens, however they continue to be hamstrung by Android’s less-than-stellar choice of pill apps. Lenovo, which continues to launch well-received Chromebooks and Chrome OS tablets, took third with 4.7M models shipped, and Amazon got here in fourth with 4.3 million Fireplace pill shipments.

Each PC and pill shipments have surged over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic as folks have tailored to working from residence and distant training. IDC’s figures reveal that Chromebook shipments have grown 68.6 p.c yr over yr and reached 12.3 million models shipped within the second quarter. “Whereas this wasn’t a report quarter for Chromebooks, it wasn’t far off the prior two quarters, which shattered earlier highs,” IDC wrote.

However IDC does level to a doable slowdown in gross sales for Chromebooks and tablets as a consequence of ongoing chip shortages and an easing of client demand as extra folks return to the office or classroom. Apple has stated that offer constraints might be detrimental to iPad gross sales within the coming months, and the iPhone is perhaps affected as effectively.