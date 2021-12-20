Leaked photos present upcoming Garmin Fenix 7 and Venu 2 Plus smartwatches

A trove of leaked photos exhibits what Garmin’s upcoming 2022 smartwatch lineup could appear like. A report by German know-how website Winfuture exhibits the supposed photos of the Garmin Fenix 7 sequence, Venu 2 Plus, Epix Gen2, and Intuition 2 sequence smartwatches.

The put up exhibits that the Fenix 7 sequence could include three fashions: the usual Fenix 7, 7S, and 7X, all of that are rumored to be manufactured from each strengthened plastic and chrome steel. It could even have a built-in photo voltaic panel that prices the gadget when you’re carrying it, together with some acquainted monitoring options that the Fenix 6 initially got here with (and probably extra). It seems that the bottom mannequin will solely are available in black, whereas the Fenix 7S could have an all-white variation, in addition to an possibility that has a rose gold body with an off-white band. Winfuture doesn’t present any further particulars on the rumored 7X.

The Epix Gen2 trades a sq. watch face for one which’s spherical and comes with new well being monitoring options

Additionally included within the put up is the Epix Gen2. Garmin initially debuted the Epix smartwatch in 2015, and in contrast to its predecessor, the leaked photos present that the Epix Gen2 trades a sq. watch face for one which’s spherical. The Epix Gen2 might also have a built-in GPS, together with options new to the Epix line of watches, together with a blood oxygen sensor, coronary heart fee monitor, and sleep monitoring capabilities.

Pictures of the Intuition 2 and 2S present that the watches could have retained the identical rugged look that the unique Intuition had when it was first launched in 2018. Winfuture claims the watches use an e-ink show that enables the gadget to preserve battery life, and in addition comes with options that observe your coronary heart fee, steps, and sleep. The white variation of the bottom Intuition smartwatch seems to have an built-in photo voltaic panel. Nonetheless, it stays unclear what the variations are between the two and 2S, however it’s potential that the 2S is the smaller of the 2. The identical could be mentioned for the Fenix 7 and 7S, contemplating that the previously-released Fenix 6S and Fenix 5S fashions have smaller shows.

The Venu 2 Plus appears to have a further third button that the usual mannequin doesn’t have

Lastly, Winfuture exhibits us extra of what seems to be the Venu 2 Plus. Leaked images of this smartwatch have already been floating across the web, and the photographs right here solely corroborate what the preliminary leak exhibits. The gadget is rumored to have each black and white variations, in addition to include an OLED show. It additionally appears to have a further third button that the usual Venu 2 doesn’t have, however it’s unclear what it might be for.

We could not have to attend for much longer for Garmin to formally announce the lineup. With CES 2022 simply weeks away, Garmin could make the massive reveal on the occasion. For now, you’ll be able to see the entire leaked photos on Winfuture’s website.