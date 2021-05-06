Lenovo Pad Professional 2021 teased with 90Hz OLED show and Snapdragon 870

Lenovo has formally teased its new high-end pill system. As posted to the model’s official Weibo deal with, the Lenovo “Xiaoxin” Pad Professional 2021 is confirmed to have a 90Hz OLED display with help for HDR10 and DolbyVision. This show shall be able to 600 nits of brightness, it can carry TÜV Rheinland certification for eye security, and it’ll characteristic a decision of 2560 x 1600 px.













Lenovo’s teasers of the Pad Professional 2021

The Lenovo Pad Professional 2021 may even be powered by the Snapdragon 870 chipset and run a modified model of Home windows 10 for ARM processors.

The teaser pictures affirm that the Pad Professional 2021 has an look just like that of a contemporary iPad Professional. It has slim bezels that cover a single front-facing digital camera, quad-speaker output, a microSD card slot, and it might provide an influence button with embedded fingerprint scanner.

