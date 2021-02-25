Loki and Star Wars: The Dangerous Batch get Disney+ premiere dates

Loki from Loki.

At this time is a red-letter day for Disney property bulletins: launch dates have been set for the Disney+ sequence Loki and Star Wars: The Dangerous Batch, and the brand new Spider-Man movie has a brand new identify.

We’ll begin with Spider-Man. Following a advertising and marketing stunt wherein three totally different stars of the film shared three pretend film names alongside preliminary pictures from the movie on Instagram, the precise title for the brand new Spider-Man film has been revealed in a cheeky Twitter video and weblog publish: Spider Man: No Approach Dwelling.

The pretend names that had circulated beforehand included Spider-Man: Cellphone Dwelling, Spider-Man: Dwelling-Wrecker, and Spider-Man: Dwelling Slice.

Spider-Man: No Approach Dwelling will premiere on December 17, 2021.

And talking of launch dates and Marvel characters, the Disney+ sequence Loki premieres June 11. The sequence had been beforehand introduced, however that is the primary time we all know the precise day to anticipate the primary episode.

This is Marvel Studios’ description of the sequence:

Loki options the God of Mischief as he steps out of his brother’s shadow in a brand new sequence that takes place after the occasions of Avengers: Endgame. Tom Hiddleston returns because the title character, joined by Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Uncooked, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku, and Richard E. Grant. Kate Herron directs Loki, and Michael Waldron is head author.

However Disney’s plethora of bulletins as we speak shouldn’t be restricted to Marvel. The brand new Star Wars animated sequence Star Wars: The Dangerous Batch will hit Disney+ on that marketer-and-fan-conceived Star Wars vacation Could the 4th.

The primary episode will premiere that day, whereas the second will hit shortly after on Could 7. From then on, new episodes will go reside every Friday.

The sequence is produced by Dave Filoni, Athena Portillo, Bead Rau, Jennifer Corbett, Carrie Beck, and Josh Rimes—all of whom labored on one prior animated sequence or one other, akin to Star Wars: The Clone Wars or Star Wars Resistance. Filoni additionally directed a number of episodes of The Mandalorian.

This is Disney’s synopsis:

The sequence follows the elite and experimental troopers of Clone Pressure 99 (first launched in Star Wars: The Clone Wars) as they discover their approach in a quickly altering galaxy within the fast aftermath of the Clone Battle. Members of Dangerous Batch, as they like to be known as—a singular squad of clones who differ genetically from their brothers within the Clone Military—every possess a singular distinctive talent, which makes them terribly efficient troopers and a formidable crew.

Disney+ nonetheless has extra Star Wars and Marvel content material coming, together with The Guide of Boba Fett, Star Wars: Andor, Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi, Star Wars: The Acolyte, Star Wars: Ashoka, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Hawkeye, Ms. Marvel, What If?, Moon Knight, She-Hulk, Secret Invasion, Ironheart, Armor Wars, and I Am Groot.

