Misplaced’ 2nd-century Roman fort found in Scotland

Posted on by Micash


Archaeologists have found the foundations of a “misplaced” second-century Roman fort in western Scotland — a part of an ill-fated effort to increase the empire’s management all through Britain.

The fort was considered one of as much as 41 defensive buildings constructed alongside the Antonine Wall — a fortification of primarily earthworks and wooden that ran for about 40 miles (65 kilometers) throughout Scotland at its narrowest level, in accordance with Historic Atmosphere Scotland (opens in new tab) (HES), a authorities company.



