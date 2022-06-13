Making hybrid work

Organizations struggle to find a rhythm in the new hybrid world. The shift from enabling hybrid work to optimizing it to deliver exceptional employee experiences is well underway. Join this session, designed for CIOs and supporting teams, for steps to improve the hybrid work experience for employees through an equitable, collaborative, and inclusive strategy. Recent research cites that 92% of employers worldwide believe the employee experience will be a priority over the next 3 years. The connection between a positive employee experience and a happy customer has a measurable outcome.

About the speaker

Ivan Dopplé, General Manager, Digital Workplace Services, Kyndryl

Ivan Dopplé, Kyndryl’s General Manager of Digital Workplace Services, is a strategic leader with a record of building and growing businesses both organically and through strategic acquisitions and driving profitability in turnaround and expansion situations. He worked with the largest clients across the globe and has sound skills in transforming businesses on their digital journey.

Ivan has led several Global Technology Services businesses for IBM as General Manager. He has a proven record as a leader in the Outsourcing and Infrastructure Technology Services business. For several years Ivan was also responsible and accountable to develop and lead the growth markets in Central Europe/Middle East & Africa in the Financial Services Industry for IBM before he led the largest Service Market in Germany/Austria and Switzerland.

In his last engagement for Kyndryl, Ivan built the COO function for the Kyndryl Corporation and was also responsible for all the Real Estate & DC Services, Procurement, Asset Management, and Cost Efficiency agenda.

Ivan is married and based in Switzerland. He is a passionate horseman and rider enjoying living in an old farmhouse.