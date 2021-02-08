Marvel drops action-packed 2-minute Falcon and the Winter Soldier trailer

Marvel Studios did the Super Bowl right by releasing a lengthy two-minute trailer for its upcoming new series, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan reprise their roles as Sam Wilson (the Falcon) and Bucky Barnes (the Winter Soldier) for the Disney+ show, which is set after the events of Avengers: Endgame. The pair will “team up on a global adventure that tests their abilities—and their patience.”

(Some spoilers for prior MCU films below.)

You may recall that after the Avengers and their many allies finally defeated Thanos in Endgame, Steve Rogers/Captain America (Chris Evans) handed over his shield to Sam so he could take on the mantle. But will Sam accept it? That’s part of what The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will explore over the course of its six episodes, and showrunner Malcolm Spellman has said the tone will be similar to Captain America: Winter Soldier. Marvel is purportedly spending in the range of $25 million per episode to ensure a cinematic quality for the series.

The studio dropped an eye-popping, action-packed “first look” trailer for the series during Disney Investor day in December that nicely showcased the titular superheroes’ buddy-cop vibe, trading barbs and wisecracks in between foiling the bad guys. We get even more of that here. The trailer opens with Sam and Bucky in the midst of some kind of couples therapy in hopes of getting them to work together with less friction, given their very different operating styles. And of course, it degenerates into a staring contest between the two.

We know that the primary villain will be Baron Helmut Zemo, a Sokovian colonel-turned-terrorist who is obsessed with defeating the Avengers, with Daniel Brühl reprising the role from Captain America: Civil War. That earlier film did not depict him with his trademark purple mask from the comics, but the series will, reportedly to Brühl’s delight. We catch the barest glimpse of the mask in this new trailer as a voiceover intones, “Superheroes cannot be allowed to exist. I have no intention to leave my work unfinished.”

The duo will also be battling an “anarchist anti-patriotism group” called the Flag-Smashers, with Erin Kellerman playing one of the masked members. Agent Carter fans will be happy to see Emily VanCamp reprising her Civil War role as Sharon Carter (Peggy’s daughter). She has apparently been on the run since the end of that film and gets to showcase some butt-kicking talents that would make her mother proud. Don Cheadle will be making an appearance on the series as Rhodey/War Machine, and George St.-Pierre will be back as mercenary and kickboxing master Georges Batroc, whose last MCU appearance was in The Winter Soldier. And Wyatt Russell will play John F. Walker, described as “a militaristic successor to Captain America” created by the US government.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier debuts on March 19, 2021 on Disney+.

Sam Wilson/Falcon (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) engage in a staring contest.

Bucky prefers to have a plan.

Sam is more inclined to “wing” it.

The Falcon zooms into action.

Remembering a fallen comrade.

Nice Super Bowl shout-out.

Sam is reluctant to take up Cap’s shield.

Could Bucky also be in the running to take on the mantle?

Hey, it’s Sharon Carter (Emily VanCamp), daughter of Peggy.

That purple mask is a sure sign that Daniel Brühl’s Baron Helmut Zemo will be back.

Erin Kellyman plays a member of the anarchist group the Flag-Smashers.

She gets a spiffy mask, too.

The Falcon flies into battle.

The Winter Soldier is already engaged.

Bucky’s in a tight spot.

“That little girl kicked your ass.”

