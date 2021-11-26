Masters of the Universe Revelation Hamill Headey Recording

Picture : Netflix

No matter your emotions in regards to the lately launched second half of Kevin Smith’s Masters of the Universe: Revelation, it’s at all times satisfying to see a grasp at their work, and Mark Hamill and Lena Headey are definitely masters at their voice work. Take a look at this video of Hamill and Heady, taking part in He-Man’s foe Skeletor and his partner-in-evil/witch Evil-Lyn respectively, recording a scene from the second half of the present.

If you happen to lacking Half 1 of Revelation, all you actually need to know is that Skeletor lastly received his fingers on He-Man’s Sword of Energy, and managed to channel Grayskull’s energy into himself—changing into a He-Skeletor, if you’ll. Since Skeletor’s already fairly highly effective on his personal, this leveled him as much as Skele-God and he’s utilizing his newfound energy to do much more than simply punch folks. Watch and pay attention:

A couple of issues of curiosity right here, in the beginning being: how does Mark Hamill do this to his voice and nonetheless handle to speak like a standard individual afterward? It’s like he’s scratching his fingernails down his vocal cords each time he talks as Skeletor, and Skeletor talks loads in Revelation—and that’s earlier than you work in all of the a number of takes he has to do for each line. Second, that is the primary time post-pandemic that I’ve seen two voice actors recording in the identical room on the identical time, which is cool as a result of I’ve talked to sufficient voice actors to know they like to file with others concurrently because it offers them performances to play off of. Lastly, it’s bizarre how effortlessly evil Hamill and Headey can sound? It shouldn’t actually be a shock since Hamill voiced Batman: The Animated Collection’ Joker so completely, and Headey was the ruthless and vindictive Cersei Lannister on Sport of Thrones, however nonetheless… a bit of bizarre.

The second half of Masters of the Universe: Revelation is presently streaming on Netflix, and our assessment will probably be coming quickly.

