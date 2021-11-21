MediaTek’s Pentonic 2000 is the world’s first 7nm TV chip, decodes [email protected]

MediaTek is on hearth today. After asserting its flagship Dimensity 9000 SoC for smartphones, the corporate is now asserting its flagship TV chipset – the Pentonic 2000. And it seems that this silicon is the world’s first in lots of facets.

Before everything, that is the primary 7nm chip for TVs and is predicated on TSMC’s node. Secondly, it is the primary to business TV chipset to help Versatile Video Coding (VVC) for H.266 content material. That is a brand new codec with improved compression effectivity, primarily for streaming and broadcasting media. HEVC, VP9 and VS3 are additionally on the listing of natively supported encodings.

The chip is so highly effective that it will probably run 8K decision at 120Hz with help for MEMC on this decision. Upscaling non-8K content material to the TVs most decision can be potential and MediaTek says it is AI-powered. Assist for UFS 3.1 storage makes issues even snappier.

Connectivity-wise, the chip helps the Wi-Fi 6E commonplace whereas 5G stays optionally available in case some TV OEMs resolve to incorporate that characteristic.

The primary Pentonic 2000-powered TVs are anticipated to reach someday in 2022.

https://www.mediatek.com/weblog/8-best-features-of-the-mediatek-pentonic-2000-for-8ktvs#:~:textual content=Pentonicpercent202000percent20ispercent20thepercent20world’s,unparalleledpercent20performancepercent20andpercent20powerpercent2Defficiency.&textual content=Pentonicpercent202000percent20ispercent20thepercent20first,Videopercent20Codingpercent20(VVC)%20H.