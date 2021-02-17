Microsoft hid its new Xbox headset within the Sequence X launch trailer months in the past

Microsoft’s new Xbox Wi-fi Headset appeared within the firm’s Xbox Sequence X and S launch business all the best way again in October. British actor Daniel Kaluuya picked up the headset early on within the advert, however no one seen it was an unannounced accent on the time.

Microsoft introduced its new Xbox Wi-fi Headset on Tuesday which options rotating ear cup dials that allow you to alter quantity and recreation / audio chat stability. The brand new headset will probably be obtainable for $99 on March sixteenth.

Aaron Greenberg, common supervisor of Xbox video games advertising, confirmed the brand new Xbox Wi-fi Headset was a part of the launch business throughout a Clubhouse audio name attended by The Verge final night time. It’s not the primary time Microsoft has brazenly teased unannounced Xbox merchandise. Xbox chief Phil Spencer hid the Xbox Sequence S on his shelf final 12 months, earlier than Microsoft had even introduced it was engaged on a second next-gen console.

Microsoft has a behavior of hiding secret messages and clues in its Xbox movies. The corporate initially teased its Xbox One X console with movies that hinted at its 6 teraflops of GPU efficiency. Even the newest Xbox Sequence X console was teased in movies, underneath its Scarlett codename.

If there’s one factor we’ve realized from all of this: all the time take an actual shut take a look at Microsoft’s Xbox movies.