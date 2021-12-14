Microsoft will promote you a $25 poster to have a good time a serious Xbox {hardware} failure

If comedy equals tragedy plus time, this one is hilarious: Microsoft is now promoting $25 “premium posters” to commemorate the “Pink Ring of Loss of life,” a systemic {hardware} failure in early Xbox 360 consoles that price the corporate over $1 billion to repair.

It could be a shaggy dog story a decade and a half after the actual fact, however in mid-2007, the RRoD error was extremely costly and damaging for the then-young console and model. Microsoft’s stopgap answer to the issue was a three-year guarantee extension that was mentioned to price between $1.05 and $1.15 billion {dollars} (nearer to $1.5 billion in at present’s {dollars}). The red-ring error was attributable to warmth points and “a badly designed graphics chip,” and it wasn’t absolutely addressed till late 2008, when a brand new console revision with a redesigned motherboard and cooler-running chips was launched.

In an interview in 2015, then-Microsoft VP Peter Moore mentioned that the guarantee extension, whereas costly, was a “Tylenol second” that helped the corporate stop irreparable harm to the Xbox model. He additionally credited then-CEO Steve Ballmer with the choice to spend greater than $1 billion to repair the issue—”I at all times bear in mind $240 million of that was FedEx,” he mentioned. “Their inventory will need to have gone by means of the roof for the subsequent two weeks.”

The posters are a part of a advertising and marketing push commemorating the twentieth anniversary of the unique Xbox, a marketing campaign that features a six-part documentary known as Energy On. Regardless of being made and marketed by Microsoft, the presence of a complete episode in regards to the RRoD debacle means that it isn’t meant as a hagiography.