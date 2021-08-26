Microsoft’s Panos Panay now straight advises CEO Satya Nadella

It was simply final February that Microsoft Floor chief Panos Panay was promoted to steer the corporate’s total Home windows software program and system groups, and now he’s shifting up on this planet once more — he’s changing into an Government Vice President who’ll be a part of the Senior Management Workforce that advises Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella himself, experiences Bloomberg.

We’ve interviewed him fairly just a few instances through the years, and never simply because he’s one of many firm’s faces — as Microsoft’s Chief Product Officer, he’s had a direct hand in creating and introducing lots of Microsoft’s Floor gadgets together with the latest Floor Duo. Additionally, sure, he’s the one who’s perpetually pumped.

From a company standpoint, this implies Home windows could have a seat on the senior management desk for the primary time since former Home windows chief Terry Myerson departed in 2018, which is smart: then, Nadella believed in a shift away from Home windows to the cloud, however he lately modified his thoughts.

It’s not clear what the transfer means for Rajesh Jha, who served as Microsoft’s EVP of Experiences and Gadgets final we checked, or others on Microsoft’s management web page, for that matter. That web page seems to have been lately changed with a smaller record of “Government Officers” reasonably than the earlier record of “Senior Leaders,” however a lot of Microsoft’s different EVPs like Xbox boss Phil Spencer and Cloud + AI boss Scott Guthrie haven’t returned to the record but, and there’s no proof their roles have modified in any respect.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella himself lately turned extra highly effective than ever: in June, he was unanimously elected to grow to be chairman of the board along with CEO, the primary individual to have each roles at Microsoft since Invoice Gates himself.

Panay additionally joined Sonos’ board of administrators late final yr.