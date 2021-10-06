Motorola Moto E40 listed on retailer’s web site with specs, value, and pictures

Motorola unveiled the Moto E20 final month, however we all know the corporate is gearing as much as launch the Moto E40 since its specs and official-looking pictures leaked on-line. Whereas Motorola is but to reveal something in regards to the Moto E40, the smartphone has been listed on Romanian retailer eMAG’s web site, which corroborates beforehand leaked pictures and specs, and divulges the worth.

The Moto E40 is priced at RON779.99 ($180/€160) and has two colour choices – Pink and Grey. The retailer says it is powered by an octa-core processor with out sharing extra particulars, however we all know the smartphone may have a Unisoc T700 chip on the helm from earlier leaks.









The E40 has 4GB RAM and 64GB storage onboard and runs Android 11 out of the field. Nevertheless, earlier stories claimed the smartphone will boot Android 11 Go.

The smartphone’s constructed round a 6.5″ HD+ IPS LCD with a 90Hz display screen refresh charge and a punch gap within the middle for the 8MP selfie digital camera. Across the again, we get a fingerprint scanner and a triple digital camera system, comprising 48MP main, 2MP macro, and 2MP depth models.

The E40 is 9.14m thick, weighs 198 grams, and packs a 4,000 mAh battery charged by means of a USB-C port. The smartphone would not assist 5G connectivity, however you do get dual-SIM performance. It additionally comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack in tow.

Supply (in Romanian) | Via