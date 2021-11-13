Motorola Moto Watch 100’s renders and specs leak

Motorola is anticipated to launch a couple of smartwatches this yr, one in all which is the Moto Watch 100, stated to have the Snapdragon Put on 4100 on the helm and run Google’s Put on OS. Beforehand leaked photographs gave us a glimpse of the Moto Watch 100’s design, however the recent set of leaked renders give us our greatest look but at it.

The Moto Watch 100 has a round design with two bodily buttons on the suitable aspect. The watch physique has a matte end, whereas the buttons will include a metallic end.

These buttons look totally different from what we noticed in beforehand leaked photographs, exhibiting the smartwatch with round buttons and in a special colour. Chances are high we’re two totally different variations of the Moto Watch 100 or solely totally different smartwatches.

That stated, the supply claims that the Moto Watch 100 sports activities a 1.3″ LCD of 360×360-pixel decision, however it does not include a rotating bezel. The smartwatch packs a 355 mAh battery and comes with Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity.













Motorola Moto Watch 100 leaked renders

The Moto Watch 100 will include the usual set of well being and health options, together with sleep monitoring, step counter, coronary heart fee monitoring, and blood oxygen degree measurement. It’ll even have in-built GPS, so you do not have to depend on a smartphone for correct route monitoring.

The Watch 100 weighs 29 grams and measures 42 x 46 x 11.9 mm, with the straps being 20mm large. Earlier leaks revealed the smartwatch’s case will probably be made from aluminum and have 5ATM water resistance.

There isn’t any phrase from Motorola in regards to the Watch 100 but, however we count on to listen to extra about it within the coming weeks.

Supply