Motorola One Hyper will get Android 11 replace

Motorola has began sending out the replace to Android 11 to a different of its units. This time it is the One Hyper, a smartphone introduced in December of 2019 and launched in January final 12 months.

Android 11 is beginning to hit One Hyper models in Brazil, which is certainly one of Motorola’s greatest and most necessary markets. The brand new model is construct RPF31.Q1-21-20, and it arrives with the March 2021 safety patches. These are technically nonetheless present (till Monday, since that is when Google releases new ones).

Alongside all of the enhancements that Google packed into the 2020 model of its OS, the replace additionally contains enhancements to animations, Moto Gametime, Moto Audio, and the equalizer. As typical, anticipate extra stuff to be modified below the hood.

We’re assuming this can be a staged rollout happening in Brazil proper now, so inside a couple of days (or weeks) all Motorola One Hyper models there ought to get the replace notification. Then, hopefully the brand new launch will make it to different nations too.

